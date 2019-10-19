LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Funeral services have been announced for the man who was shot and killed by his son with a crossbow.
A memorial service for Gerry Beavers Jr. is being held Sunday, Oct. 27, at Southeast Christian Church's Chapel in the Woods. There will be a visitation from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. before the service.
In lieu of flowers, Beavers' family is asking people to send contributions to Southeast Christian Church or USA Cares, which is the veteran's support organization Beavers worked for.
Beavers' son, Gerry Beavers III, is charged with murder after police said he shot his father with a crossbow and killed him Thursday at a home on Petty Jay Court.
