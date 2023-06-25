LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit focused on anti-violence is welcoming new partners from Nashville later this summer for an educational session.
Christopher 2X Game Changers has devoted resources to supporting children impacted by gun violence with the Future Healers program, which is a partnership between Christopher 2X's Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future. Program participants are able to walk through hospitals and learn the importance of the human body, among other things.
The Future Healers program are now working with doctors from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and nonprofit Stronger Than My Father to help form The Future is NOW (Non-violent Options Win). The Future Healers will host their Nashville partners in September for a "Surgery Olympics" session, according to 2X.
The Future Healers chapter in Nashville includes members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and Nashville Metro Police. The free sessions will be offered monthly in Nashville, according to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
Related Stories:
- 'It's gonna be major' | Louisville anti-violence nonprofit program expands to Nashville
- Louisville nonprofit program expanding to Nashville, partnering with prestigious medical center
- Organizers of 'Future Healers' program for kids hope to curb Louisville's violence
- Future Healers program visits UofL Hospital during kick-off event
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.