LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville nonprofit has launched a promotional video spotlighting its impact supporting at-risk youth.
The Future Healers program is an educational initiative led by Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine. The goal of the program is to help Louisville children who have been impacted by violence in their neighborhoods to build a better future.
After viewing Mass General Brigham's national commercial, the nonprofit was inspired to create its own version as it expands its impact in communities. The video was created in partnership with UofL trauma surgeon Dr. Keith Miller and videographer Phillip Brock.
"As a surgeon, this video is electrifying, and these young kids delivered," Miller said in a news release.
The 30-second video features participants of the Future Healers program learning inside an operating room. It's intended to raise awareness for the program and motivate children to get involved in health sciences.
"Our hope is when this video is viewed is for our kiddos to be seen in an optimistic light to spread hope for other kids' futures in communities across America," 2X said in a news release.
On Saturday, members of the Future Healers program viewed the video for the first time at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville.
To view to video, click here. To learn more about Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
