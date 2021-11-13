LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child blinded by gunfire last year was welcomed by the Future Healers program on Saturday morning at The Galt House in downtown Louisville.
Six-year-old Malakai Roberts, who lost his eyesight after being struck in the head with a bullet last December while in his home, met fellow Future Healers during an instructional lesson led by University of Louisville medical students.
The program is a partnership between Christopher 2X Game Changers, UofL Hospital's Trauma Institute and students at the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
More than 40 children between the ages of 4 to 13 years old learned about the human body during a hands-on lesson focused on bones and the human skeletal system.
UofL Transplant Surgeon Dr. Christopher Jones also spoke to the children.
Roberts was introduced by Christopher 2X to fellow Future Healers during the event held at a conference room in the hotel.
For more information about the Future Healers program led by local nonprofit Christopher 2X Game Changers, click here.
