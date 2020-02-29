LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was chilly outside, but Charles Roby and his buddy couldn't waste a sunny Saturday so they met up for a round of golf at Louisville's Sun Valley Golf Course.
"He had a real great round going. Kind of let it go a little bit on the last hole, but that's golf," Roby said with a laugh.
Other than Roby, his friend and a few others, however, the course was mostly empty. That could change when all of the city's public courses officially open for the season Sunday.
"It's going to be 61 degrees. It's going to be a great day to come out and play," said Grant Hummel, the golf pro on staff at Sun Valley. "The course looks nice, and I hope everybody enjoys the day."
Hummel is hoping for a crowd at his course and the other city courses, and so is Metro Councilwoman Cindi Fowler.
"I hope that it's going to be a wonderful season and we're not going to have very much rain and people are going to come out and take advantage of our public courses," said Fowler, who represents District 14.
All of Louisville's courses are set to open — all but Bobby Nichols and Cherokee with long-term contracts in place — after months of discussion, negotiation and controversy as officials grappled to make the struggling courses more successful and less taxing on the city's tight budget.
"We put a lot of safeguards in with the legislation, and I think that it's going to do well," Fowler said. "I really do."
The golf courses won't be immune from future scrutiny, however, and will still be under Mayor Greg Fischer's microscope, Fowler said. That's why the upcoming season is so important — to attract more players and prove public golf is still valued in Louisville.
"I have told people from the get-go about golf," Fowler said. "They said, 'Don't close our courses.' Well, if you don't want the courses to close, play them."
According to Louisville Parks and Recreation, yearly passes are available by visiting the golf desk at its administration building, located in Joe Creason Park across from the Louisville Zoo.
- Bobby Nichols Golf Course (nine holes): 4301 E. Pages Ln.; 502-937-9051; Manager: Louisville Parks and Recreation
- Charlie Vettiner Golf Course (18 holes): 10207 Mary Dell Ln.; 502-267-9958; Pro: Patrick Vadden
- Cherokee Golf Course (nine holes): 2501 Alexander Rd.; 502-458-9450; Manager: Louisville Parks and Recreation
- Crescent Hill Golf Course (nine holes): 3110 Brownsboro Rd.; 502-896-9193; Pro: George “Moe” Demling
- Iroquois Golf Course (18 holes): 1501 Rundill Rd.; 502-363-9520; Pro: Greg Basham
- Long Run Golf Course (18 holes): 1605 Flat Rock Rd.; 502-245-9015; Pro: Tommy Betz
- Quail Chase Golf Course (27 holes): 7000 Cooper Chapel Ln.; 502-239-2110; Pro: Craig Heibert
- Seneca Golf Course (18 holes): 2300 Pee Wee Reese Blvd.; 502-458-9298; Pro: Kevin Greenwell
- Shawnee Golf Course (18 holes): 460 Northwestern Pkwy.; 502-776-9389; Pro: First Tee of Louisville
- Sun Valley Golf Course (18 holes): 6505 Bethany Ln.; 502-937-9228; Pro: Grant Hummel
