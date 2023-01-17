SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, a small Indiana town may be saying goodbye to its annual hometown festival.
Every August, thousands of people gather at Silver Creek Township Park in Sellersburg for the annual Sellersburg Celebrates festival. But the celebration could be coming to an end soon due to a lack of volunteers.
"We are limited to what we are able to put out there and people want more, but we can't give them more," said Candace Graves.
Graves is the president of Sellersburg Celebrates. For the last 31 years, the festival has brought in up to 10,000 people over a three-day weekend with rides, food and vendors.
"It's a huge place for people to come and bring together neighbors and friends and family and that is kind of our whole goal," she said.
While the 2023 festival is still a go, it's future isn't — unless more than 50 people step in to help. But so far, there are only five people who have.
"We need committee chairs, we need people who can just come and run poles in the ground to help set up with parking," said Graves. "We need anybody."
Hunter O'Dell owns a restaurant near Silver Creek Township Park, and knows the festival well. He said he has felt the impact it's had in the community.
"You got to see some live music, it was a really cool moment for the entire town to kind of come together and, for other people that aren't from Sellersburg, to kind of get a reason for them to come up here and experience Sellersburg a little bit," O'Dell said.
But the uncertainty surrounding the festival's future is something the town has seen with a different local event, Art in Speed Park. It came to an end in 2021 after 31 years of being held in Sellersburg.
"We're attracting people that aren't just from Sellersburg. So people from outside this community, outside the county, are coming," Graves said.
Volunteers will meet once a month for an hour to discuss the 2024 Sellersburg Celebrates festival.
"We need people to come out here and make this festival something elaborate, and that I grew up remembering it as, an amazing festival and something to look forward to and I would hate to see that go away," said O'Dell.
To keep up with the festival, click here for the official website.
