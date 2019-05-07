LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Primary elections were held in Indiana on Tuesday, and two familiar faces in Kentuckiana will move onto the general election.
In the Democratic primary for New Albany mayor, Jeff Gahan was named the winner with more than 1,700 votes. He beat David White with 56 percent of the vote.
In the Republican primary for Charlestown mayor, Bob Hall won with 53 percent of the vote. He beat David Abbott.
To see a full list of election results in Indiana, click here.
