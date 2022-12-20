LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gallant Fox Brewing officially opened its Bullitt County taproom Tuesday.
It's located on Bardstown Road in Mount Washington and is the first brewery in the county.
The taproom's hours this week are from 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday. It will close on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
The owners said it's been a long road, but they're so excited to finally serve their beer to the community.
Gallant Fox's original location is on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville's Clifton neighborhood.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.