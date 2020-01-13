LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Staying at the Galt House the weekend of the Kentucky Derby usually comes at a hefty price tag.
A three-night stay over Derby “would cost you about $5,000,” according to the hotel’s general manager, Patrick Gregory.
But this year, the hotel is throwing it back to the first running of the Kentucky Derby in 1875.
One lucky sweepstakes winner will stay for three nights for $1.75 a night, which is about the price of a hotel room 145 years ago.
“Derby is legendary in the Louisville market, and we are the legendary partner for the Derby,” Gregory said. “So we are offering one legendary experience at a legendary price.”
The goal is to show off the hotel’s $85 million construction project.
“It’s more for exposure, not necessarily revenue generating," Gregory said.
