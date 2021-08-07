LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Louisville nears 120 homicides this year, a group of young people are discussing violence in the community.
Community activist Christopher 2X and his nonprofit organization Christopher 2X Game Changers met with Black LMPD officers, children and members of Kosair Charities at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA.
Through the first seven months of this year, 17.5% of homicide victims were 17 years old or younger.
"This is our future right here," LMPD officer Clayton Reeves said. "These are the mayors, the presidents, the doctors, lawyers, this is who they are right here. So we need to start investing more time in them and taking time with them to let them know we do care about them."
The goal was to talk about violence in the community and keep children away from it.
2X also expressed condolences for Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed outside an auto sales lot in Shively on Aug. 5.
