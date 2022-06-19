LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The United Service Organizations hosted a gaming convention during summer training at Fort Knox on Sunday.
More than 3,000 ROTC Cadre and more than 26,000 members of the Fort Knox community were invited to the two-day convention.
The USO and Morale Welfare and Recreation partnered to put on the all-ages event at the Sadowski Center. The event includes free gaming on arcade machines, gaming condoles and tabletop games.
There was also a 2 vs. 2 Halo Infinite tournament in collaboration with the U.S. Army Esports Team and the NFL Salute to Service Gaming Mobile trailer was on hand.
"Video games and anything around that — gaming in general —nerd things as I like to call it, it's just a great connection point," Ross Ledford, manager of the USO Southeast Regional Gaming Convention said. "Because through the power of the internet, video games is a connection point or portal to where active duty members across the world can connect to their family and friends back home."
Organizers hope to plan the event again in the future.
