LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A garbage fire briefly shut down Muhammad Ali Blvd. at 8th Street early Friday.
It happened around 6:20 a.m. That's when garbage in the back of a Waste Management garbage truck caught fire. The driver of the truck dumped the load in the middle of Muhammad Ali Blvd., just outside the Greyhound Bus Station.
An email to WDRB from Waste Management says the driver followed procedure. "Our safety protocol in situations such as this one is to get the load dumped out of the truck for the safety of our drivers and those around," office manager Jennifer McKay said in a statement. "Our driver’s extensive training and quick thinking allowed him to act in the appropriate manner and he was not injured."
The trash was cleaned up and the road was reopened by 9 a.m.
No one was hurt.
