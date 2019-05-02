LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winner of Friday's Kentucky Oaks race will wear something way more spectacular than any hat.
A crowd gathered Thursday night at the Middletown Kroger to watch the Garland of Lillies come together in person.
The garland is 20 inches wide, 116 inches long and weighs about twenty pounds. Each Starfighter lilly is tied on by hand, taking about four hours to complete.
"That feeling when the garland goes over the winning horse — It's definitely a major accomplishment," said Allison Gousha, the Kroger Derby Coordinator.
The first garland for the Kentucky Oaks winner was presented in 1916 to horse Kathleen, but it was actually made of roses.
The lily didn't become the official flower of Oaks until much later.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.