LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community of Gas City, Indiana held a vigil Wednesday night for a 10-year-old girl police say was murdered by her stepmother.
The body of Skylea Carmack was discovered by Indiana State Police investigators Wednesday morning, hidden in a shed behind her home. Her stepmother, Amanda Carmack, has been arrested and accused of killing her.
According to a report by Fox 59, friends, neighbors and strangers gathered together Wednesday night to remember the little girl, and mourn her loss.
Bright pink signs with Skylea's name and picture were posted all over a park.
"This is about her right now," said Stacie Thomason, a member of the Gas City Rescue Squad. "We are here for her and her only."
"Remember her," said Nicolas Hobbs, who lives in Marion. "Don't remember the act of what took her from us. Remember her."
Since Skylea was reported missing on Saturday, volunteers and first responders spent hours looking for her. As days passed, suspicion grew.
"We just search and searched and searched some more," said Thomason. "Frustration just grows. Every day it gets harder."
Less than 24 hours after her body was found, Skylea's mother and father, along with the community, held a candlelight vigil.
"Heartbreaking," said Thomason. "That's the only word for it."
A few blocks away from the vigil is a big memorial for the little girl. Balloons, stuffed animals and flowers line the fence in front of Skylea's home -- an outpouring of support to show Skylea was loved.
"It's really sad to know that a 10-year-old little girl's life got taken for no reason," said Hobbs. "She had a full life ahead of her."
Skylea would have turned 11 years old next month. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.
