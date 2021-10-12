LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in a neighborhood near downtown New Albany were evacuated for a short time Tuesday morning because of a gas leak.
According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, a construction company struck a gas line at East 13th Street and Ekin Avenue around 9 a.m. Several residents were asked to evacuate, temporally, as a precaution. He said the gas was then turned off in that area.
Jones Elementary School is about a block from the gas leak, but the school is not in session because of fall break.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.