LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices continue to drop, but they're still up significantly from a year ago.
The national average is now $3.85 for a gallon of unleaded. In Louisville, gas is averaging $3.55 a gallon.
A week ago, it was $3.62. The price for a gallon of gas is still about 67 cents higher than it was a year ago.
In southern Indiana, the average gallon of unleaded is $3.82. That's 8 cents cheaper than a week ago.
But prices are still 75 cents more than they were a year ago.
