LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Gaslight Festival's balloon glow scheduled for Friday at Papa Johns Corporate Headquarters at has been canceled due to high winds in the forecast.
The event was going to be held in a drive-thru format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Jeffersontown Chamber of Commerce President Deana Epperly Karem said "it just wasn’t responsible to allow the balloons to inflate" considering the blustery forecast.
"In partnership with our balloon pilots, we have been watching the weather over the last couple of days," Epperly Karem said. "And though it is a beautiful day, the wind speeds are outside of the safety margins for balloons to be securely inflated."
The pandemic-modified festival will continue as scheduled, with many restaurants in Jeffersontown's historic Gaslight District offering festival specials all week.
