LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a virtual year sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jeffersontown's Gaslight Festival returns this weekend.
The festival will resume it's week of events starting Sunday, Sept. 12, when the Gaslight Poker Rally will feature a 95-mile motorcycle ride.
“We want to have a safe and fun festival everyone can enjoy,” Deana Karem, CEO of The Chamber Jeffersontown, said in a news release. “Gaslight is a popular event that has become an important tradition for our community and businesses in Jeffersontown. We want everyone who can attend to come out and celebrate a fun-filled week of festivities.”
Here's a list of other notable events from the festival:
- Eat on Gaslight Square, sponsored by Element 502, a week-long event during which local restaurants and bars offer Gaslight Specials.
- Republic Bank Golf Scramble on Monday, Sept. 13, at Woodhaven Country Club.
- Baptist Health 5K Walk/Run on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Jeffersontown Pavillion.
- Business Appreciation Day, sponsored by the City of Jeffersontown, on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Skyview Park.
- Blood Drive, sponsored by Swing Design, on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 2-7 p.m.
- Gaslight Festival Weekend, starting Sept. 17 in downtown Jeffersontown, featuring more than 200 vendors and booths.
For a full list of events and details, click here.
