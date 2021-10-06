LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gathering was held Wednesday morning at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville to honor fallen officers.
The service was meant to serve as a reminder to family and friends of fallen officers that their work is not forgotten.
https://t.co/qb3L6LN4Hd pic.twitter.com/XPLpGG0ZVR— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) October 6, 2021
The ceremony took on additional significance with the recognition of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley and Louisville Metro Corrections Officer Rick Longoria, who died this year.
Shirley was shot to death while working overnight security at a car dealership in Shively. Longoria died from complications from COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.