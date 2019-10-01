LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Greater Clark County School Board unanimously approved an amended strategic plan at its meeting Tuesday night.
One of the biggest changes included delaying the decision to restructure the delivery of related arts. That plan would have replaced art, music, PE and tech teachers with uncertified instructors at a lower cost. However, school leaders want more time to do research on the plan before taking a vote.
Under the amended plan, The River Valley Pool will stay open until it needs major repairs. When that time comes, the future of the pool will be re-evaluated.
The first year of the facilities plan was also approved. It includes about $15 million worth of renovations to transportation and sports facilities.
