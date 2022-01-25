LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From teachers to substitutes, and bus drivers to custodians, staff shortages are causing headaches for school boards all over Kentuckiana.
Now, districts like Greater Clark County Schools are coming up with out-of-the-box solutions to address the problems.
With too many routes and not enough bus drivers, transportation is not the only department school districts are struggling to staff.
"To find custodial and people like that, that really work hard and want to do a good job in schools, it's very difficult," said John Buckwalter, GCCS Board of Trustees president.
In an effort to find more bus drivers, Buckwalter is checking to see if firefighters can translate their skills from driving a big red truck, to a big yellow bus.
"With the fire department, I'm going to reach out to the local chief to see if they have the appropriate requirements to do that," he said. "That's on my list of things to do."
Recruitment difficulties are carrying over into the classroom, too. When teachers are out sick or for COVID-related reasons, schools like GCCS are switching to virtual learning because there are not enough substitute teachers to cover absences. While paying more could be an incentive, GCCS said that's not a possibility right now.
"We're going to try but, you know, we're in deficit spending and we're struggling to kind of turn our financial ship around," Buckwalter said. "So you know that's obviously on the list for everybody."
If anyone is considering working for GCCS, Buckwalter said to send an email to any school board member, who will get them the information they need. For a list of board member emails, click here.
