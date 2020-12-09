LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools has hopes to someday build a soccer stadium at Charlestown High School.
The school district already owns an empty plot of land that could expand its athletic facilities.
The district is looking at a piece of land across the street from Charlestown High School on Basham Drive, between the intersection of Parkland Court and Fulkerson Drive. The property sits right next to the American Legion.
"We would like to turn that into a practice field, soccer field, and maybe somewhere down the line, a soccer stadium, so the soccer team has their own field," said GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner.
On Tuesday night the school board passed a petition to ask the City of Charlestown to vacate the street. That means part of the road could be closed off to traffic, and potentially turn into a dead-end street.
Laughner told the board that no homes would be impacted by any projects. Before anything can happen, the city will have to approve the district's request.
