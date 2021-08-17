LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools says almost one out of every 10 students are out of the classroom.
The district said Tuesday that 983 students were in quarantine at the end of last week. For comparison, more than 10,000 students are enrolled at GCCS.
Seventy-eight students and staff tested positive for COVID-19. So far, only five teachers had to quarantine.
This comes as the state of Indiana reported 2,726 new positive cases of COVID-19, and a positivity rate of 10.4%, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Clark County reported 70 new cases on Tuesday and a positivity rate of 13.1%. The county also reported two additional deaths related to the virus.
