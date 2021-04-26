LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools are offering COVID-19 vaccines to its high school students.
The district is partnering with the Clark County Health Department to give the Pfizer vaccine during school hours.
To be eligible, students must be at least 16 years old and have a signed parent or guardian consent form, which were emailed out to parents.
The first dose of the vaccine will be given on May 3. The second dose will be given on May 26 at each high school in the district.
