LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After three days of learning virtually, the majority of students in Greater Clark County Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday.
The district announced Sunday that all schools, except Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, will have in-person instruction beginning Monday, Jan. 24.
The decision comes on the heel of Kentucky's largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools, also returning to in-person classes for the first time in two weeks.
GCCS officials said they had to move to eLearning last week because of the high number of staff absences and quarantines.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.