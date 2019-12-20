LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliance Park returned to normal operations before noon on Friday, after a bomb threat forced the evacuation of workers from several buildings at the southeast Jefferson County manufacturing campus.
The threat came in before 7 a.m. A worker at the scene told WDRB that some workers waited in their vehicles until the all-clear was given.
"GE Appliances received a threat this morning for various buildings at Appliance Park," according to a statement from the company. "All employees safely evacuated the buildings. We are working closely with the local police department on the scene."
Employees were notified of the "all clear" by the company using text and email.
GE Appliances, a unit of China-based Haier, makes dishwashers, laundry machines, refrigerators and other appliances at Appliance Park. It is also the headquarters of the business, overseeing plants in Louisiana, Georgia and Tennessee.
