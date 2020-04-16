LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To keep more Louisville employees and residents safe, GE Appliances and its union have donated 300 face shields and headbands to TARC drivers.
"Our TARC drivers are so important to the community, now and always, because they help transport so many people to different facilities and to work," said GE Appliances spokeswoman Allison Martin. "So, it's an honor for us, with our union, to reach out and help another community partner during this time and be able to help keep even more people safe."
GE Appliances said the face shields were manufactured in 3D printing labs at its FirstBuild microfactory.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.