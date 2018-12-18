LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances is donating 73 refrigerators and freezers to local food pantries.
The Dare to Care Food Bank asked GE to replace old and broken appliances. The new appliances will be placed in 46 food pantries across the Louisville area.
GE also donated $25,000 to buy food to stock the appliances.
"A lot of our partners do have refrigerators and freezers, but they have been there for quite some time and have duct tape on them and just don't have the ability to receive to get the fresh food and vegetables that we are wanting to get them," said Annette Ball of the Dare to Care food bank.
Dare to Care and its partners provided more than 19 million meals last year to people in the Louisville area.
