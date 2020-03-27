LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- GE Appliances, a Haier Company, made a large donation Friday to assists workers on the frontlines battling the coronavirus.
The company delivered more than 2,500 masks to University of Louisville Hospital Friday. The N-95 respirator masks, which are in short supply across the country, are an essential tool in protecting healthcare workers.
"It makes us feel good to be able to help long-time partners in our community and these men and women who work here who are the real heroes who are helping keep our community safe everyday," said GE Appliances spokesman Alison Martin.
GE Appliances said it began working to source the masks when he coronavirus outbreak first began months ago.
"I just can't tell you how much it means for our staff and our physicians to see how much this community is reaching out and supporting them. It's really heartwarming," Chief Operating Officer for U of L Health Ken Marshall said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.