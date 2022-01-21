LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances has hundreds of new positions to fill, and this weekend it's holding a job fair to find the most qualified applicants.
The job fair happens Saturday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Monogram Hall at GE Appliances Appliance Park at 4000 Buechel Bank Road.
The company has added 1,000 full- and part-time positions to meet demand for its products. They want to fill the assembly line spots by the end of this year and they plan to get started at Saturday's job fair.
At the job fair, qualified applicants can get hired on the spot and even start the pre-employment process with drug screenings and background checks.
Officials at GE Appliances say you don't need any prior training or education.
If you're offered a job, your pay will start between $17.17 and $18.67 an hour and you'll be eligible for sign-on bonuses of up to $2,000.
Company officials say the best part of working at Appliance Park is the flexibility in the job.
"You get to pick your shift here," said Beth Mickle, manager of production recruiting. "We want people to pick the shift and hours that will work best for them and their family. That's most important that we take care of our GEA employees."
Applicants will need to bring a government-issued ID and wear a mask. A free lunch will be provided and raffle drawings will be held throughout the day.
Can't make the job fair? Click here to apply online!
