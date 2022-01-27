LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the fifth year in a row, GE Appliances is named one of the best places to work for the LGBTQ community.
GE got a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's annual Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for the fifth consecutive year, the company said in a news release on Thursday.
"Delivering on an inclusive company culture that commits to the policies, practices, and workplace benefits supportive of all employees is at the heart of this business," Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances, said.
The CEI measures corporate policies and practices for workplace equality for the LGBTQ community, according to a news release. Companies earning a perfect score are described as having inclusive policies and practices that "include transgender-inclusive healthcare, domestic partner benefits, public engagement and community support for LGBTQ events, non-discriminatory hiring and recruitment, and LGBTQ supplier diversity initiatives."
GE said it has "taken additional steps" toward becoming a more inclusive workplace by "extending benefits coverage to same and opposite-sex domestic partners, expanding paid leave for biological and non-biological parents, and launching Self-ID for sexual orientation and gender identity" in its HR system.
To celebrate, GE is donating $5,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth.
GE is among 842 major businesses in the U.S. receiving high scores in the CEI.
