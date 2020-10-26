LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- GE Appliances, a Haier company, announced it has reached an agreement with the local union on a new contract.
“Over the last month, we have had very constructive dialogue with the IUE-CWA negotiating team,” said Rob Fritz, GEA Chief Negotiator. “As a result, this agreement has wage gains, no increases in payroll contributions for healthcare for three years, additional flexibility to manage work and personal life, and other added benefits. This contract helps Appliance Park remain competitive and provides a great pay and benefits package for our employees.”
Union President Dino Driskell says he fully endorses the contract.
"Over the next week, we’ll be out on the shop floor explaining the details to the membership, so they clearly see the gains in this contract,” said Driskill.
The proposed contract would have to be ratified by the union's 4,100 members. A vote is set for Oct. 29th, 2020.
