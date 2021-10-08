LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees from GE Appliances did community service projects across Louisville on Friday.
The effort is part of GE Appliances' "The Blue Wave" program, a year-long commitment to local community service projects.
One group at King Elementary School worked on the school's landscaping and cleaning up an area to make way for a new playground.
"I'm happy to be able to be a part of it," said T.J. Berhow, a GE employee. "We improve our community in small ways. Those are examples of and shiny beacons for others to follow."
Five other crews were at various locations doing everything from picking up trash along local highways to renovating a teachers' lounge.
