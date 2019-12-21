LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The force was strong with some local students who got the opportunity to see "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" for free Saturday.
GE Appliances hosted a screening of the ninth installment in the blockbuster series at AMC Stonybrook for roughly 150 students. Some were members of Crosby Middle School's STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering the Arts and Mathematics) program, and others were participants in AMPED, a free music program for local kids.
Officials with GE said the event, part of the company's "Force of Innovation" promotional partnership with the film, provided an opportunity to inspire innovation and creativity in young minds.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.