LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Big smiles and hugs all around Thursday after a holiday giveaway at a Louisville middle school.
A big donation from General Electrics (GE) brought a lot of joy to students at Jefferson County Traditional Middle School. Teams from GE's Forum Office Park campus, which includes customer service, customer financial services, digital marketing/social media and distribution services, gave clothing and toys to special needs students who attend the school.
About 20 students got a jacket, a hat, some gloves and toys.
"We're a #BeKind school, and there is no better way to show kindness than what GE has done today," Principal Dr. Teri Reed said.
Officials tell WDRB News that GE's Forum Office Park employees plan to adopt the school.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.