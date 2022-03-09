George Foreman.jpeg

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman tells a story of a young Muhammad Ali to the audience at the Sports Illustrated Legacy Awards Thursday, in Louisville, Ky. Foreman took to Twitter on Oct. 3, 2017 to challenge actor Steven Seagal to a 10-round fight. Seagal declined comment. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former world heavy weight champion and entrepreneur George Foreman will speak at Indiana University Southeast on Thursday. 

Foreman, who is the founder of the George Foreman Grill, is set to discuss "The Art of Fighting in Business and Life" during the free event. 

He plans to discuss his life experiences, from boxing to business to becoming a preacher. 

The event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paul. W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center. 

To register for the event, click here. Seating is first-come, first-seated. 

