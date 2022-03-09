LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former world heavy weight champion and entrepreneur George Foreman will speak at Indiana University Southeast on Thursday.
Foreman, who is the founder of the George Foreman Grill, is set to discuss "The Art of Fighting in Business and Life" during the free event.
He plans to discuss his life experiences, from boxing to business to becoming a preacher.
The event starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Paul. W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center.
To register for the event, click here. Seating is first-come, first-seated.
