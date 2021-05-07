LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana landmark is celebrating its 70th season on Friday.
Seventy years ago, Joe DiMaggio announced his retirement from baseball, Amos and Andy premiered on television, and the Georgetown Drive-In opened in southern Indiana.
The iconic drive-in opens for its 70th season Friday night.
The Georgetown Drive-In has been in owner Bill Powell's family for 56 years. It originally opened with one screen in 1951, and added the second screen in the 1990s.
The attraction prides itself on maintaining traditional equipment, but it has made some upgrades through the years to things like its sound system. It has also installed the sign from Louisville's old Showcase Cinemas, which is now on display.
A film-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, with the movie season kicking off at 9 p.m.
The following films will be shown:
Screen 1:
Godzilla vs. King Kong: 9 p.m.
Mortal Kombat: 11:00 p.m.
Screen 2:
Tom & Jerry: 9 p.m.
Wonder Woman 1984: 10:45 p.m.
To find out more about upcoming attractions at the Georgetown Drive-In, click here.
