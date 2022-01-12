LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Georgetown woman's first experience with giving birth did not go as planned last Thursday.
When Savannah Collings left her Georgetown home for Baptist Health in Lexington to deliver her baby, she had reservations about being able to make the trip, according to a report by LEX18.
"Once we took off, I knew it was going to be a rough ride," Collings said.
The usual 30-minute trip turned into a two-hour-long journey because of traffic caused by last week's snowstorm.
Once they finally reached the Interstate 75, they saw it had been closed off. A police patrol car was parked on the ramp.
"I almost thought about telling Robby to just go ahead and tell him that we needed to get an ambulance or something because I was in such intense pain," Collings said.
Instead, they turned around and tried to find another route. After almost 90 minutes in excruciating pain, Collings decided she had had enough.
"Either we're going to call 911 right now, or I'm going to have a baby in this car," Collings said.
When they called 911, they were near the Fayette County Detention Center. The operator advised them to park in their lot and an ambulance would meet them.
Soon, an ambulance rolled up and took Collings to Baptist Health Lexington. There, she delivered Frazier, who came into the world at 7 pounds, 15 ounces.
