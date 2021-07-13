LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy is getting kudos from the Georgetown Police Department after police say he came to the rescue of a woman in distress.
According to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department, Alex Aguilar found a missing elderly woman.
"He offered her water and assisted in helping her remain calm after locating her," the agency said. "Alex then assisted GPD officers by flagging them down to show them where she was.
"The female was taken to Georgetown Community Hospital to be evaluated," the post continued. "Alex, you are a real hero and a fine young man!"
Police shared an image of Alex holding a basketball, some police stickers and wearing an honorary police badge.
