GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Georgetown Police Department are still riding the beat despite worrying about their futures.
For the last few weeks, there have been rumors that the department is being shutdown, but the president of the local town council will neither confirm nor deny the talk of the town.
"If it's a rumor, they shouldn't be afraid to say, 'Hey, this is a rumor, you all are jumping the gun,'" said James Howell, who lives in Georgetown. "I feel by them not answering, saying it's a rumor, that there's more truth to it."
Howell and the local fire department are speaking out and showing their support by posting signs, because the department's future is still unclear.
"The Georgetown Police Department has helped us with many issues in the past," he said. "I feel like they should let everybody know and make it public what their intentions are."
While they're waiting for the truth or answers, residents are trying to generate support with an online petition.
"Me and my wife both have signed it, and we have been passing it around," Howell said.
Meanwhile, despite all of the rumors, even the police chief can't get answers from town hall.
"It's like being on the edge of a cliff and not knowing what's going on," said Chief Denny Kunkel, admitting that the lack of answers is getting frustrating. "But we are doing business as usual. We're not changing anything. We're out there patrolling the community, we're taking care of our community."
Kunkel said a recent traffic stop and drug bust are proof of that.
He said the K-9 unit found a significant amount of marijuana inside an out of state car, but that wasn't the only surprise.
"It appeared that he might be traveling quickly for some reason or other, and through conversing with the individual, it kind of led to the fact that they wanted to walk the dog around the car," Kunkel said. "I heard he was a professor at a university."
The bust is posted on the department's Facebook page, and despite some comments critical of the arrest, the majority said it shows why the officers are needed.
"It was a big deal," Howell said. "Drugs is drugs."
