(FOX NEWS) -- A Georgia community is mourning the life of a 6-year-old boy who died last week after collapsing as he was posing for pictures with his baseball team.
Brantley Chandler's obituary says the first-grader, "loved playing baseball and he was the catcher for the Rock Springs Mustangs. When not playing baseball, Brantley could be found enjoying what the outdoors had to offer."
According to a report from Fox News, Brantley Chandler suffered an apparent heart attack. His mother says he was born with a rare congenital heart defect.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the defect requires surgery soon after birth and affects a number of heart structures, including the left ventricle, mitrial valves, the aortic valve and a part of the aorta. It may also cause an atrial septal defect, which opens a hole between the left and right upper chambers.
The condition is estimated to affect 960 babies born in the U.S. each year, with no known risk factors or causes. Infants who undergo corrective surgery for the condition are not considered cured and may have lifelong complications. Patients may even need a heart transplant if complications arise after surgery.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.