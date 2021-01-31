LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walk in the door at Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company and you're instantly hit with the sugary smell of delicious desserts.
Deyago Urrutia and his wife Dawn serve up pies, cupcakes, and even candles at their new shop in the Highlands. The couple started the pie company in late 2016 as a way to fund their nonprofit.
"We weren't trying to invent the wheel. We was just trying to do our part in the community," said Urrutia.
The pair gives books to kids, but helping others takes funding so the pies served a purpose.
"Our first event we gave pies away and people couldn't believe it," said Urrutia.
Word quickly spread and the pair started selling hundreds of pies a week at farmers markets around town.
"It's all history from there," he said.
They recently moved into their own storefront in the heart of the Highlands, serving more than a thousand people at their recent grand opening. Angie Jones-Clark became a fan four years ago and admits she didn't think she liked sweet potato pie at first.
"We ate the whole thing," said Jones-Clark.
Now, she's happy to see all the Urrutias hard work pay off.
"I could not be happier for them. If every anyone deserved to have this success it's this family," she said.
The family is hoping that success continues because with each pie sold, another book ends up in the hands of a kid.
"The pies pay for the books. You just bring your little ones in, they could even be teenagers, and have them grab a book," said Urrutia.
It's something he doesn't take for granted.
"There's nothing like it because I know when I was young kid I really didn't have an opportunity to get a lot of books so it does bring joy to you," he said.
Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company is located at 1559 Bardstown Road. It's open Wednesday through Sunday.
