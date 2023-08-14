LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A puppy that was shot in the head is now in his new home.
Louisville Metro Animal Services rescued Magic, a 10-month-old German Shepherd, in January after he was shot just above his eye.
Veterinarians with the Kentucky Humane Society performed emergency surgery on Magic. And last week, eight months into his recovery, he was officially adopted by his new family.
KHS said Magic is loving, has an attentive personality and, despite all he has suffered, still loves humans.
