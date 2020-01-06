LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Germantown pet owner believes her two dogs died after eating poison.
Amelia Oglesby said her sister was watching the dogs at her home on Mulberry Sreet while she was out of town for the holiday. Only hours into the start of 2020, she got a call that Juno was having seizures. Oglesby said she was taken to the animal hospital, and her other dog, Bella, was also rushed there after she began seizing.
"The vet found like an orange gummy substance within the paw pads of each dog and in the teeth of Bella," Oglesby said.
Oglesby said a similar orange gummy substance was found on a leaf near her fence where the dogs were seen hours before. She said the veterinarian said what the dogs ingested was possibly rat poison. Now, she is wondering if someone poisoned her dogs on purpose.
"I feel like I'm OK until somebody asks me if I'm OK, and then that's when the tears start to roll," Oglesby said. "Going from a three-dog household to a one-dog household in a matter of a day has been a lot."
After losing Bella and Juno, both of whom were rescues, Oglesby said it is just she and her shepherd mix Cash.
"He's been howling, and you can tell he's looking for them," she said. "He's very confused on where they are."
Louisville Metro Animal Services said it is investigating while Oglesby is warning her neighbors.
"It's terrifying," Oglesby said. "Just stay vigilant. Keep an eye out for your dog. I haven't let my dog into my backyard since it's happened."
LMAS said if you believe your pet has been poisoned, call animal services right away. LMAS said if you have trouble reaching someone, call 574-LMPD or MetroSafe.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.