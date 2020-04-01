LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gilda's Club Kentuckiana normally provides support and activities for kids with cancer at their Clubhouse on Grindstead Drive.
But during these abnormal times, Gilda's Club is shut down due to the spread of coronavirus.
To continue supporting children with cancer, volunteers and leaders at the club are getting creative. Special care packages were packed for children across the region. Each "Super YOU" package contains snacks, puzzles, craft materials, coloring books, superhero capes and masks and much more to keep them entertained at home.
Lori Mangum, Gilda's Club's Youth and Families Manager, packed up the boxes and loaded them into a van Wednesday afternoon. She's hand-delivering them to 37 different children.
"We want this to be fun," she said. "We want this to be an out-of-the-box — or I guess in-the-box — experience that they can really enjoy and make great memories."
There are other activities online at gck.org
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.