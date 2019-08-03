LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Year-round, a roof protects from those long winters and hot summers. On this 'Gina on the Job,' Gina worked as a roofer and found they have their work cut out for them this season.
Gina joined SkyGuard General Contractors to work on a single-story home in Louisville.
"We've already started to tear it [roof] off. So, now we're going to tear the rest of the roof off and then take you through the step-by-step process," says Brad Blankenship, CEO of SkyGuard GC.
Safety first, no matter the job site. Gina put on a vest, helmet and harness. "Accidents can happen anywhere," Blankenship said. "We care about the guys that are up here working hard, and we want them to go home to their families every night."
Gina climbed up the ladder and got locked in. With so many workers on one roof, it's important to stay out of each other's way. "You can lose your footing, It's a slippery surface. It's very dangerous work. There's a lot of people doing different tasks," Blankenship said.
First, they stripped the old shingles and tar paper. "Always be prepared to be surprised because once you tear that roof off, you're not sure what you're going to find," he said.
Once the roof is down to bear bones, it's time to install what's called a drip edge. This keeps rain in your gutters and off your shingles.
Gina used a magnetic roofing hammer for each step.
"We practice this every day," Efrain Ortega of SkyGuard GC.
They laid a water resistant material over the entire roof.
Shingles are next, and this team is meticulous.
This crew can do a house this size in a day's time, even in the summer heat, when temperatures are at least 50 degrees higher on the roof than the ground. "At the end of the day, you have to be conditioned to do this, and if you're not used to it, you wouldn't last a couple hours out here," Blankenship said.
