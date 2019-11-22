LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The heart of the Jefferson County criminal justice system sits at Seventh and Jefferson Streets in downtown Louisville.
You'll find one of the judges at the head of courtroom 901: Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela McCormick Bisig.
She has made a number of important decisions, including a case that made national news several years ago when a local high school student was sexually assaulted by two boys from Trinity High School. Bisig ruled the victim could voice her concerns about a plea bargain and even opened the case to the public to get a rare look inside juvenile court.
“There are days that I take decisions I have to make home with me,” Bisig said. “I stew about whether I've done the right thing, whether I've heard everything correctly. But I think anything that is fulfilling and rewarding can be challenging.”
Despite the weight of the challenge, she speaks with confidence and ease, inspiring other women to do the same. She said "women need to be involved" in the justice system.
“Men and women can be excellent problem-solvers,” she said. “But as women, I think we have a strong sense of compassion. I think we have a high ability to multi-task. And all of those skills are really well-suited in the justice system.”
She said she hasn’t directly faced opposition in a high position of power because of her gender, but she does recall times when she’s been treated differently than her male colleagues.
She recalled, "isolated incidences where I've been in court and had a litigator call me ‘honey’ or something happen that I feel fairly confident does not happen with my male colleagues.
"When you get in that position, there is no reason to take offense. (You have to) move forward to show you understand what's going on and you're going to be a fair and neutral arbiter and explain the courtroom setting is going to be respectful.”
Bisig speaks three different languages, and she's not afraid to use them with defendants in court. She said knowledge is a great equalizer, no matter your history or the color of your skin.
“If I'm communicating basic information [to a defendant], it's to relieve their fear and anxiety about being in an important place like a courtroom and to make sure they can get where they need to get,” Bisig said.
Stepping outside the box and learning something new, like a language, can help propel people forward in their careers.
“Know that your unique ideas have value and to be OK with contributing those,” Bisig said.
With confidence, education and drive, she said all rise.
