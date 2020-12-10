LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Girl Scout Cookies are now for sale online, and you can pay to have the cookies shipped immediately.
If you don't want to pay shipping, you can preorder them, and they'll arrive by mid-February.
You can also donate cookies that will go to the U.S. military, both at home and overseas. Local troops will have their own digital websites.
All the money raised from cookie sales stays local and provides girls with leadership experiences.
