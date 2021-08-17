LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts are adding a new cookie to their lineup.
On Tuesday, the club unveiled Adventurefuls, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored cream and a hint of sea salt.
They'll be offered nationwide alongside classic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.
"The cookie was delicious," said Lauren Yowell, a Girl Scout. "It had caramel, sea salt and a little bit of crunch which made it perfect ... I think we can sell all the boxes."
The money raised from selling cookies helps pay for Girl Scout adventures through the year.
The Girl Scout cookie program starts with online ordering Dec. 10.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.