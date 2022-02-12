LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cookies you ordered from the Girl Scouts may take a while to arrive.
Supply-chain issues could mean some troops will have to deal with shortages of some flavors from S'mores to Samoas, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Little Brownie Bakers on National Turnpike in Louisville supplies cookies to 75 out of the 111 geographic areas, or councils, where Girl Scouts are sold. It is experiencing production delays, according to the Girl Scouts of the USA.
“We anticipate some councils will be largely unaffected, while other councils and girls may not reach their cookie goals,” the organization said in a statement.
Parents of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana tell WDRB that cookies were expected to be ready for delivery before the end of February. Now, they are being told orders will be delayed until March 14. The delay would also impact cookie sales at stores including many local Kroger entrances.
Most Girl Scouts sell for $5, but select cookies cost $6 a box.
The Girl Scouts rely on cookie sales for about 70% of operating revenue, which amounts to about $800 million a year.
